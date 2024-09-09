Cherthala newborn death case: Man approaches police claiming to be the father

A man has approached the Cherthala Police, claiming to be the father of the newborn suffocated to death by its mother and boyfriend. The police have collected the DNA sample for testing.

“We cannot reveal the name for now as we are yet to confirm the veracity of this person’s claims,” said an officer at the Cherthala Police Station. “He is a relative of the woman and used to live with her in her house. He was also her bystander at the hospital where she delivered the baby.”

The mother, Asha (35), had given the baby to her boyfriend, Ratheesh (38), who killed the baby and buried it in the restroom of his house. According to the police, the person who claimed to be the father was unaware of this.

The police said the man had accompanied Asha after she was discharged. They wanted to keep the childbirth a secret. “Before leaving the hospital, the woman sent him away on some errands and handed the baby to her boyfriend. To the supposed father, she lied that the baby was given to another couple,” the officer said.

Asha and Ratheesh were arrested last Monday. The incident came to light after a local ASHA worker came to check on the baby and alerted the police after she couldn't find the newborn at Asha's house.