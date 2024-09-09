Heavy rain lashes Kerala; yellow alert in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has reported that Kerala will continue to receive heavy rain accompanied by lightning under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. On Monday, the weatherman sounded a yellow alert in seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.



Most districts recorded light to moderate rainfall in the early morning hours of Monday. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall ranging from 5 to 15 mm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, reads the IMD alert.

Yellow alert in districts

Sept 9 – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Sept 10 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD on Sunday said the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression, and Odisha is likely to face heavy rain for the next three days. According to an IMD bulletin, the depression was located about 270 km from Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 210 km from Gopalpur in Odisha, and 370 km from Digha in West Bengal. The weather system is expected to move towards the Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression on Monday.

The IMD said in its evening bulletin that after crossing the coasts between Puri and Digha by noon on Monday, it is likely to move towards Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.