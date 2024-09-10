Kozhikode college student rescued from well he fell into while running away from police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2024 12:56 AM IST
The college student is rescued from the well. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: A college student in Kozhikode was rescued from a well he had fallen into while trying to run away on seeing a police jeep on Monday.

The 20-year-old student of a private college in Chathamangalam was rescued from a 40-foot well by the Mukkom Fire & Rescue unit. He did not sustain any major injuries. The incident occurred in a church compound at Poolakkadavu near Kattangal.

The youngster and two friends were reportedly riding helmetless on a bike. They left the bike and ran after seeing a police jeep. The youngster fell into the unused well that was left uncovered. His friends informed a neighbourhood man, Vasu Nambiar, who alerted the rescue unit. Nambiar threw a rope for the youngster to hold on to until the rescuers arrived. He was lifted out using ropes and a safety net.

“The boys told us they were trying to escape the police. The well had a very small wall and was covered by bushes,” said Abdul Gafoor, a Mukkom Fire & Rescue officer. Kattangal is under the jurisdiction of Kunnamangalam Police. When contacted, the police said they were unaware of such an incident.

