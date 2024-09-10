Missing elderly woman from Kochi suspected to be murdered, buried in Alappuzha

Kochi: An elderly woman who went missing from Kadavanthra, Kochi, is suspected to have been murdered and buried here, police said. Subhadra (73) had gone missing on August 4. Her children filed a missing persons report with the police on August 7.



A body which was exhumed from the premises of a house in Alappuzha's Kalavoor is suspected to belong to the woman. Forensic experts are also at the site to examine the mortal remains. "The house belongs to Mathews and his wife Sharmila. An elderly woman had visited them one day," according to residents. The police checked the premises after getting information that there was a freshly dug hole in the property.

"Subhadra was an extrovert who interacted freely with everyone. We received information that she had travelled to Alappuzha with this couple. Incidentally, the duo has also been missing for the past few days. A cadaver dog helped us trace the body, but we still need to confirm if it is Subhadra’s. Her children are currently on their way to Alappuzha," a police official told the media. He added that Mathews hailed from Alappuzha's Kattoor, and Sharmila was a native of Udupi.

The complaint was initially filed with Kadavanthra police. During the probe, the cops received information that Subhadra was spotted around Kalavoor, and the case was handed over to Mannanchery police. CCTV visuals also confirmed that Subhadra had been at Kalavoor. One of the residents also reportedly told police that he was asked to dig a pit in the backyard of the house near the washroom to bury plastic waste. This also strengthened the suspicion that Subhadra may have been killed and buried in that pit. The police have gathered from neighbouring residents that Mathew and Sharmila stayed on rent in the house.