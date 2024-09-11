Amid calls for resignation, ADGP Ajith Kumar withdraws leave application

Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP Ajith Kumar who came under fire over his meeting with RSS leaders and allegations raised by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar has withdrawn his leave application. Though he applied for four-day leave starting from Saturday, he sent a letter to the state government seeking to cancel the leave. It was rumoured that the government would remove Ajith Kumar from the top post in view of the calls for his resignation and probe into his alleged criminal activities.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister continued to protect Ajith Kumar even after the cop's alleged links with RSS made headlines. As the CM remained mum, the opposition alleged that Ajith Kumar met RSS leaders for the left government.

On Tuesday, the CM rubbished the Congress's allegations that the Left government led by the CPM had a nexus with the RSS, saying such charges are being rejected with the contempt they deserve. While addressing a programme organised by the CPCM in Kovalam, Pinarayi also said that no one needs to entertain the false hope that the LDF government could be maligned by flagging unfounded allegations of links with the RSS.

However, several allies of LDF have been demanding to remove Ajith Kumar from the ADGP post.

Amid the row, Travancore Devaswom Board member A Ajikumar appealed to the board officials to avoid Ajith Kumar from Sabarimala duty in the upcoming Mandala pilgrimage season. He pointed out that curbs imposed by police in the last season badly affected the pilgrimage. Hence, the TDB will request the Devaswom minister and Chief Minister to appoint experienced cops for Sabarimala duty. Last year, Ajith Kumar and TDB had a heated argument over the restrictions for Sabarimala pilgrims.