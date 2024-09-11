ADGP-RSS meet: Action will be taken only on probe report, says new LDF convener

Published: September 11, 2024 06:02 PM IST Updated: September 11, 2024 06:21 PM IST
LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan.

Thiruvananthapuram: LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Wednesday said that police would probe all RSS-linked allegations levelled against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and that the government would take appropriate action afterwards. “We can’t prosecute anyone based on allegations. The accusations should be verified, and punishments will be given if proven right. This is the stance of CPM and Left alliance,” Ramakrishnan said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after a meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). 

He stated that meeting an RSS leader was nothing wrong and added, "The question is, why did they meet?”
Earlier, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar played a vital role in sabotaging the recent Thrissur Pooram festival, and his meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale (general secretary) and Ram Madhav (spokesperson) proved it. “This has facilitated the BJP candidate’s win in the Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur,” Anvar added. The MLA also pointed out the cop’s alleged links with gold smuggling rackets, murderers and criminals.

Ramakrishnan also mentioned the significant efforts of the state government for the relief efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad. 

