Kochi: A woman collapsed and died while working out at a gym in Elamakkara here. The deceased is Arundhati (24), a native of Wayanad.

Arundhati moved to Kochi eight months ago after marrying V S Rahul, a native of Elamakkara. She collapsed while exercising on a treadmill at the gym on Tuesday morning. Although she was rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved. After the post-mortem, her body will be taken to Wayanad.