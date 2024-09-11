Vishnujith fled to Ootty after losing money borrowed for wedding: Malappuram police

Malappuram: Vishnujith who went missing from Mankada here three days before his wedding was found in Ootty's Coonoor on Tuesday. Police spotted the youth after tracing his mobile phone on Monday. Later, Malappuram police found him with the help of Ootty police and took him back to his native place.



During the interrogation, Vishnujith told the police that he left home after failing to raise money for his wedding. He claimed that he had lost Rs 50,000 from the fund that he borrowed from his friend to meet the wedding expenses.

Vishnujith reportedly left home on September 4 to borrow money from his friend in Palakakd's Kanjikode. His wedding was scheduled for September 8. He borrowed Rs 1 lakh from his friend and transferred Rs 10,000 to his sister for purchasing wedding clothes. Following this money transaction, his family lost complete communication with him as his mobile phone was switched off. Later, they filed a man missing complaint with the police. During the probe, police recovered CCTV visuals from the bus depot in which the youth was seen boarding a bus to Coimbatore. After this major turning point in the probe, police forwarded details of Vishnujith including his photo to police stations in the nearby states including Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday morning, Vishnujith's sister Jesna told police that he phoned her brother and somebody picked up her call and disconnected immediately. Further investigation confirmed that Vishnujith's mobile phone was turned on in Coonoor. Later, a team of Tamil Nadu police took the youth into custody from his hideout and alerted the probe team in Malappuram.

Vishnujith was employed at an ice factory in Palakkad's Kanjikode.