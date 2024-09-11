Shruti, who lost entire family to Wayanad landslide, and fiance injured in accident

Kalpetta: Shruti, who lost her father, mother, and sister in the Wayanad landslide, was involved in an accident while travelling with her fiance, Jensen, on Wednesday. Jensen sustained head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Shruti, who suffered leg injuries, is being treated at Kalpetta hospital. The CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced.



The accident occurred on Tuesday evening when the van in which Shruti and Jensen were travelling collided with a private bus. The front portion of the van was mangled under the impact. Other relatives injured in the accident were also admitted to a private hospital in Kalpetta.

Shruti had lost her father, mother, and sister in the landslide at Chooralmala. The tragedy struck just a month after her engagement to Jensen. Shruti's wedding was scheduled for December. The Rs 4.5 lakh and 15 sovereigns of gold saved for her wedding were all buried under the debris along with their house.