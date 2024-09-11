Wayanad landslide survivor Sruthi's fiance Jenson put on ventilator, condition critical after road accident

Kalpetta: The condition of Jenson, the fiance of Sruthi, who had lost all her family members in the Wayanad landslide, continues to be critical a day after both of them were injured in an accident.



He has sustained serious injuries to his head and has been put on ventilator. A brain haemorrhage was also confirmed, according to hospital authorities.

He was initially admitted to a private hospital at Kalpetta along with other eight persons injured in the accident. Later Jenson was shifted to WIMS Medical College Hospital at Meppadi.

Jensen and Shruti, Accident site. Photo: Manorama

Though Sruthi also was injured in the accident, her condition was not serious, according to hospital sources. The others injured in the accident also are relatives of Sruthi including her cousin Lavanya whose close relatives had died in the landslide.

The accident occurred at Vellaramkunnu on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway on Tuesday afternoon. The van in which Sruthi and Jenson were travelling collided head-on with a private bus headed towards Sulthan Bathery from Kozhikode. Nine people were injured in the accident.

Jenson was driving the van when the accident happened. Sruthi has fractures to her leg. She had lost her father, mother and sister in the landslide. The marriage of Sruthi and Jenson was scheduled to be held soon and preparations were on.

Jenson and Sruthi had been engaged before the landslide. When Sruthi was left alone following the disaster, Jenson stood by her as she spent her days in the relief camp.

Sruthi shifted to a rented house at Mundery after the relief camp was closed. The house of Sruthi was located on the school road at Chooralmala. When the landslide wreaked havoc on July 30, Sruthi had lost her father Sivanna, mother Sabitha, and younger sister Sreya. Her paternal uncle Siddaraj, wife Divya and son Lakshvath Krishna also had been killed in the landslide.

Jenson and Sruthi. Photo: Manorama News

Both Lavanya and Sruthi were away from Chooralmala when the disaster struck. Lavanya, a student of Navodaya Vidyalaya was at the hostel at Pookkode and Sruthi was working in a private institution at Kozhikode.