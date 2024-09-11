Wayanad landslide survivor's fiance succumbs to injuries from accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2024 09:37 PM IST
Jenson and Sruthi. File photo

Jenson, the fiance of Sruthi, who lost her family members in the Wayanad landslide, succumbed to his injuries sustained from a road accident at WIMS Medical College here Wednesday evening.

Doctors said due to a haemorrhage in the brain and multiple clots, his body was not reacting to medicine for the last two hours. Jenson was first admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the medical college after his condition turned critical.

Sruthi was also injured in the head-on collision between a van and a private bus at Vellaramkunnu near Sulthan Bathery. She has been admitted to a private hospital. Jenson was a native of Andoor near Ambalavayal. His marriage to Sruthi was to be held in December.

