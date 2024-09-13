Don't think Anvar bears personal grudge; external forces behind allegations: ADGP Ajith Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Friday said external forces, including the gold smuggling mafia, were behind MLA P V Anvar's accusations against him. He also requested the DGP allow him to respond to the allegations in writing.

"I am unaware of any personal hostility towards me, including P V Anvar. I suspect a conspiracy behind these allegations," said Ajith Kumar. It is indicated that Ajith Kumar has named moneylenders and individuals with terror links in his statement to the DGP. The statement also contains the accounts of gold seizures in Malappuram and the bribery transactions of those involved. He demanded that a detailed probe be conducted to find and book the culprits. The ADGP informed the DGP that an investigation report had been prepared regarding the allegation that he tried to disrupt Thrissur Pooram.

The CPM has held back from taking immediate action as it considers the accusations levelled against the top-ranking officers, including the political secretary of the chief minister, suspicious. The party is indicated to be convinced of the accused's claim that the allegations are a result of the government's firm stand against money laundering and gold smuggling mafias in the state.