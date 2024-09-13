Putta Vimaladitya takes charge as new Kochi city commissioner

Kochi: Putta Vimaladitya, an IPS officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), has taken charge as the new commissioner of Kochi City. The 2008 Kerala cadre officer took charge from S Syamsundar IPS, who has been transferred as the Inspector General (IG), South Zone.

Vimaladitya will also hold the full additional charge as DIG, Anti Terrorist Squad, the post he held before he was transferred as the commissioner. A native of Hyderabad, Vimaladitya served as DIG in Ernakulam and Kannur ranges earlier. He was also the administration DIG in the police headquarters. He also had stints in the CBI and Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy.

As the new commissioner, Vimaladitya is expected to curb the city’s drug menace, which was the priority of his predecessor. During his seven months as commissioner, Syamsundar initiated several measures to rein in the drug traffickers and goons in the city.

“As the commissioner, my priority was to curb the drug mafia. The focus was on to cut the rising demand for drugs,” Syamsundar said. The anti-drug mafia steps he initiated include implementing a plan to curb drug use among those working in the private sector and increasing the number of checks. The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force was also strengthened during his term.

Syamsundar was also keen to suppress the goons in the city, taking measures to keep them under close watch. One measure was geo-tagging the history-sheeters under police watch, which was taken against around 400 goons. Strengthening night patrolling and visible policing were also his focus areas. “The force has been prepared to lock the entrances and exits to the city within 10 minutes if a crime occurs,” he said.

A 2005 Andhra cadre officer, Syamsundar will also hold the full additional charge of the post of managing director, Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation Limited.

The transfers and new postings were issued in the latest reshuffle of IPS officers, which came amid controversy over the serious allegations raised by CPM-backed MLA P V Anvar against several top police officers, including ADGP in charge of law and order M R Ajith Kumar.

Per the latest order, A Akbar IPS, the transport commissioner, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Crimes-II, Ernakulam. Thomson Jose IPS, DIG of Police, Thrissur Range, will also hold the full additional charge of the post of DIG, Ernakulam Range. Sasidharan S, who is among Anvar's targets, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam Range.