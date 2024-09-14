Kozhikode: As jaundice cases touched 71, Changaroth panchayat here decided to cancel Onam celebrations. An all-party meeting held in the panchayat on Friday took this decision to contain the spread of the disease.



On Friday, four more children at Vadakkumbad Higher Secondary School tested positive for the contagious disease. Following this, the health department decided to examine all students in the school. The health department said that the source of the infection is yet to be identified. Though water in the well on the school compound and pumped to the school were examined, no presence of any bacteria or contamination was found.

The panchayat authority ordered for the closure of shops selling juice and ice crea as a preventive measure to control the outbreak. All regional institutions and associations have been asked to cancel Onam celebrations till further notice, said the panchayat president. The local government will intensify the preventive measures in the coming days.

Various parts of the district have been reporting jaundice cases with the onset of monsoon. On September 4, the health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation said that nearly 25 people in Eravathukunnu and surroundings were infected so far, and control measures are underway.