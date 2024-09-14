We have love and respect towards each other, says EP after meeting Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Veteran CPM leader E P Jayarajan on Saturday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kerala House in Delhi as rubbishing reports on his rift with the party leadership. The meeting made headlines as EP visited the CM for the first time after getting removed from the LDF convener post. Jayarajan has been keeping away from public programmes and party functions for some time.

Both the leaders reached the national capital to pay their last respects to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury who died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday after battling a lung infection.



However, Jayarajan told reporters that there was nothing new in his meeting with Chief Minister Vijayan. He said he used to visit the CM whenever time permits, especially when he arrives in New Delhi.

"We all are part of a party family. We all have love and respect towards each other," he said in New Delhi. He also accused the media of propagating wrong news based on misinterpretations and urged them think in a "right manner".

The ruling CPM in Kerala on August 31 announced that E P Jayarajan would no longer hold the post of LDF convener and would be replaced by party leader T P Ramakrishnan. The veteran Marxist leader has reportedly been under fire from the party ever since he had admitted, in April, to meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

(With PTI inputs)