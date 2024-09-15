Hit-and-run in Kollam: Woman killed, driver flees

Kollam: A woman was killed after a car hit the scooter she was travelling on and ran over her at Anoorkavu in Mynagappally on Sunday. The deceased is Kunjumol (45) of North Mynagappally. The woman who rode the scooter, Fousia, also sustained injuries.

The driver of the car, Ajmal of Veluthamanal in Karunagappally, is absconding. A woman doctor who was with him in the car has been taken into custody. CCTV footage of the incident showed the car running over Kunjumol and fleeing the spot despite onlookers trying to stop it.