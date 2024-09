Kottakkal: A toddler drowned in a bucket at Edarikode in Malappuram on Sunday. The deceased is Haira Mariam (1), daughter of Noufal of Perumanna in Edarikode.

The body was found in the bathroom outside the house. Haira was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.