Excise seizes around Rs 40 lakh black money in Pala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2024 08:57 PM IST
The arrested, Manoj Mani, is a native of Vellayamkudy, Idukki. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Kottayam: Excise officials seized black money amounting Rs 42,48,500 and arrested a man in Pala on Monday. The arrested, Manoj Mani, a native of Vellayamkudy, Idukki, was travelling on a bus from Bengaluru to Erumeli.

The seizure was made as part of a special Onam drive initiated by the Deputy Excise Commissioner of Kottayam. Excise Inspector Bineesh Sukumaran and his team conducted an interstate vehicle inspection near the Pala KSRTC bus stand.

The operation team comprised Preventive Officer Santosh Michael, P O (G) Justin Thomas, Prasad P R, Women Civil Excise Officer Parvathi Rajendran, and Excise Driver Saji K J.

