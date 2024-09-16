Two of a family die in accident in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2024 10:25 PM IST
Sreelakshmi (36) and her nephew Dhyan Dev (3). Photo: Manorama

Malappuram: Two members of a family, including a child, died in a two-wheeler accident in Mampad here on Monday. The deceased are Sreelakshmi (36) and her nephew Dhyan Dev (3). Three other family members sustained injuries.

The family was returning from a visit to the Amazon Viewpoint in Chathallor Hill near Edavanna when their scooter lost control and overturned onto the lower side of the road.

Sreelakshmi, wife of Shinoj, Dhyan Dev, Shinoj (40), his son Navaneeth (7), and Shinoj's niece Bhavya (10) were immediately rushed to Nilambur District Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Sreelakshmi and Dhyan Dev succumbed to their injuries.

