Malayali youth dies after falling from train in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Malayali youth died after falling from a train in Bengaluru on Sunday. The deceased is Devanandan (24) of Thookkupalam, near Kallar, Idukki. The incident happened on Sunday morning at Soldevanahalli in Bengaluru. Devanandan was on his way to meet his friends. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Hebbal, Devanandan could not be saved.