Man found dead on Kochi road; police confirm murder, arrest suspect

Kochi: The Kerala police on Monday confirmed that the recent death of a man at Elamakkara in Kochi, was a case of murder. Cops also arrested Kollam native Shameer in connection with the crime and took another individual, who hails from Thrippunithura, for questioning.

The deceased, Praveen, lived under the Marttichuvadu bridge. Local people spotted his body on a road on Sunday morning and informed the police. An altercation between Praveen and Shameer, after consuming alcohol, led to the murder, said cops. There were also multiple injuries on Praveen’s dead body, police added.