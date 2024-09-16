Progressive Filmmakers’ Union in talks; Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon, Rima Kallingal among key figures

Kochi: Some of the leading filmmakers and actors from the Malayalam film industry on Monday announced discussions to establish a 'Progressive Union,' offering an alternative to the existing organisations in the field.

A joint circular released by filmmakers Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, actor Rima Kallingal, and producer Bineesh Chandran highlighted the need for a new union focused on modernising and reforming the Malayalam industry.

Currently, multiple organisations operate in the Malayalam cinema field, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the Distributors Association, and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. The proposed union would function parallel to these, with a fresh approach to address contemporary challenges.

The circular also emphasised the importance of updating the industry's systems, legal frameworks, and practices, noting that Malayalam cinema had lagged behind other industries.

The filmmakers also planned to prioritise equality, cooperation, and social justice, ensuring the rights of all workers, including producers and technicians, in the new union. The group also expressed its commitment to advancing the industry and fostering a more inclusive, forward-thinking environment that reflects modern standards in creativity and professionalism.