Ankola landslide: Search for Arjun to resume on Thursday as dredger departs Goa

Shirur: The search for three individuals, including Arjun from Kozhikode, who went missing after a massive landslide in Karnataka’s Shirur, is expected to resume on Thursday. A dredger, essential for the operation, has departed from Goa and is anticipated to reach Shirur by Wednesday evening. It is being transported by tugboats across the sea and will be taken to the Gangavali River after arriving in Karwar and assessing the conditions.

The Karwar-based private agency handling the dredging operations quoted Rs 96 lakhs for the work. The district disaster management authority provided Rs 50 lakhs, and the Karnataka government covered the remaining amount. Earlier attempts to continue the search were hindered by adverse weather conditions and strong undercurrents in the Gangavali River.

Arjun went missing on July 16 following a massive landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola. He was traveling from Karnataka to Kerala with a truckload of wood when the incident happened. It was suspected that Arjun was trapped inside the truck, which was buried under the mud that accumulated in the river after the landslide. However, despite extensive searches using various devices, the Uttara Kannada district authority has confirmed that no human presence has been detected so far.