Kannur: A fire broke out at a supermarket near the bus stand at Payyannur at around 10.40 pm on Tuesday. The fire force station at Payyannur received an alert around 10.50 pm. A team has been dispatched to the site, officials said. No casualty has been reported so far. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Fire breaks out at Payyannur Supermarket
