Elderly woman dies after mentally ill son strikes her head with a spade in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2024 06:36 PM IST
Kasaragod: An elderly woman died after she was hit with a spade allegedly by her son at Povval in Kasaragod's Muliyar grama panchayat on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as  Nabeesa (62). 

Adhur Police, investigating the case, said the man was mentally ill and had exhibited violent streaks in the past. He hit his mother on the head with the spade, said an officer. The son has been detained and is in hospital now.

His elder brother Majeed, who tried to stop the assault on the mother, also sustained injuries and has been admitted to EK Nayanar Memorial Co-Operative Hospital at Chengala. Police have not yet registered an FIR.

