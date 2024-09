A Malayali man died after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The deceased was identified as Sujay Panicker (35), a native of Punalur who worked as an accountant. He was admitted to the hospital for two weeks after being diagnosed with Pneumonia.

The fire broke out around 1.15 pm over Sujay's bed in the cardiology ICU. Nurses and members of the staff sustained injuries.