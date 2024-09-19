Suspicious elderly man kills wife in Kottarakara, surrenders to police

Kollam: An elderly man killed his wife by slitting her throat at their home in Pallikkal, Kottarakara, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Saraswati, a native of Pallikkal. She was 60. The accused, Surendran Pillai, surrendered to the police after the crime. He strangled her with a plastic rope before slitting her throat.



According to residents, Saraswati was subjected to constant domestic abuse by her suspicious husband. "Relatives had warned him just two months ago. He had threatened his wife, telling her not to share details of the abuse with others," said residents.

Reports suggest that Surendran Pillai was suspicious of his wife and closely monitored her phone calls. “He would often abandon his tailoring work to check on her. He even reprimanded her for simple tasks like turning on the mixer grinder,” residents said.

The couple’s two sons work abroad. Their daughter-in-law had previously recorded footage of the abuse and shared it with her husband. Neither the daughter-in-law nor her child was at the house at the time of the incident.