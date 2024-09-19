Thiruvonam Bumper: 37 lakh tickets sold, Palakkad tops sales

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2024 05:55 PM IST

The sale of Thiruvonam Bumper has neared 37 lakh, said the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on Thursday. Of the 40 lakh tickets printed by the department, 36,41,328 tickets have been sold. The ticket rate is Rs 500.

Palakkad district tops the list for sales with 6,59,240 tickets followed by Thiruvananthapuram (4,69,470) and Thrissur (4,37,450).

The Thiruvonam Bumper offers a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The second prize of Rs 1 crore will be given to 20 winners while the third prize is Rs 50 lakh. The draw will take place on 9/10/2024.

