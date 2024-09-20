Bank security guard dies after two-wheeler crashes with tanker truck in Palakkad

Palakkad: A man was killed on Friday when his two-wheeler collided with a tanker truck at Vilayodi in Palakkad. The deceased, Gopinathan (50) from Cheriya Kalyanapetta, Perumatti, was a security employee at a private bank in Chittoor.



The incident happened around 7.30 am near the Vilayodi Sadguru Yogananda Ashram as Gopinathan was returning home after a night shift. He lost control of his vehicle after getting entangled in bushes that had grown onto the road. The two-wheeler then collided with an oncoming tanker truck. The tanker ran over him, resulting in his death.

Meenakshipuram police arrived at the spot and took the body for a postmortem at the district hospital. The accident also caused significant traffic disruption on the road.