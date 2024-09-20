Kozhikode hit-and-run: Police arrest two, seize air gun from car

Kozhikode: The Mukkom police arrested two individuals on Thursday and seized an air gun following a hit-and-run accident involving their car and a two-wheeler. The accused, Nisham and Vipin, both natives of Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode, were charged under Section 110 (culpable homicide) and Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1998.



The incident happened near the Mukkom bus stand around 8 pm on Thursday, when the car crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a two-wheeler. The riders, Salman—a Youth Congress worker from Kalpoor near Karassery—and his wife Aleena, were injured and rushed to a nearby private medical college hospital. The couple is currently receiving treatment, with Salman sustaining a head injury.

Following the accident, the car's occupants attempted to flee but were stopped by locals who detained them until the police arrived. The accused were taken into custody after a medical examination at the Thamarassery Government Taluk Hospital. Police also seized the air gun recovered from their car. Locals said the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident and added that more individuals were inside it than the two detained.