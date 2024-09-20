Malappuram Nipah: No fresh additions to contact list

Malappuram: No fresh additions were made on Friday to the contact list of the Nipah victim in Malappuram district. Health Minister Veena George said that 20 persons who were on the contact list tested negative for the virus.

A high-level meeting of health officials was convened on Friday to review the Nipah situation in the district.

At present, there are 268 persons in the contact list, including 177 in the primary contact list. Among them, 134 are listed in the high-risk category. There are 32 persons with symptoms admitted to various hospitals.

“Arrangements have been made for the classmates of the Nipah victim to appear for their university exams. The state health department made the arrangements by contacting the Karnataka State Health Department,” Minister George said. The classmates of the Nipah victim are in quarantine.