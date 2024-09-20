Thomas K Thomas to replace AK Saseendran in Kerala cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness a major political development in the coming days as NCP, a major ally of the LDF decided to replace its minister A K Saseendran with Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas. The party will make its official announcement regarding this within a week.

Saseendran expressed willingness to vacate his forest minister post during the party meeting chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Following this, NCP district leaders threw their weight on Thomas K Thomas.

NCP leaders will inform Saseendran's resignation to Chief Minister and LDF on Saturday. Later, the party will make an official announcement on its new minister.

Saseendran's removal was only treated as an internal matter of the NCP as neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor CPM interfered in it. In a bid to appease Saseendran, NCP will either appoint him as state president of the party or in any national committee post.