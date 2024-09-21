Kalpetta: In a shocking incident, Kalpetta police arrested a man and his parents for murdering his newborn child. The police took action after receiving a complaint from the child's mother, a migrant worker from Nepal. The accused are Roshan Saud (20), his mother Manju Saud (34) and his father Amar Badur Saud (45). Manorama News reported that the trio confessed to murdering the infant and burying the body at an abandoned place in Vythiri. Police have launched a search to recover the body.



As per the complaint of Parvathy (21), her live-in-partner and his parents deliberately killed her newborn child without her knowledge. She alleged that Roshan and his parents were unhappy with the pregnancy and persuaded her to abort the baby.

"One day, they gave me some medicine, convincing me that it was to abort the pregnancy. But, soon I started feeling pain in the abdomen and I realised that the medicine was aimed at an immature delivery", said the woman who has been working in a private firm for two years. Parvathy reportedly gave birth to the child at the seventh month of her pregnancy.

The youth's family has been living on the town premises at Pallithazham. Parvathy had given birth to the baby boy at their residence in May. When she went to the washroom, Manju took the child from the bedroom. After strangulating the baby boy, Roshan and Amar packed the body in a bag and secretly buried it in an abandoned place at Vythiri. Police are yet to identify the spot where the child's body was buried.

However, police are still clueless about the delivery and the disposal of the body of the newborn as the woman had alleged. Though the lady had claimed that they were husband and wife, on further quizzing the woman revealed that they were in a live-in relationship, police said. The woman approached the police along with her elder sister. Police have recorded the statement of the neighbours to resolve the mystery in the case.