Nipah: Two more hospitalised with suspected symptoms in Malappuram

Malappuram: Two more persons were admitted at Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri here with symptoms of Nipah on Saturday. The health department informed that six more samples were tested negative on Friday. A total of 32 persons are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Malappuram district.



At present, there are 267 persons in the contact list. Among them, 177 are in the primary contact list and 90 are identified in the secondary contacts. A total of 134 persons in the primary contact list are in the high-risk category.

The health department is also providing emotional support to the persons named in the contact list. A total of 274 persons have received support through the call centre.

A high-level meeting under Health Minister Veena George was held at Malappuram on Friday to review the situation. The health department director, additional directors, Malappuram district collector and Medical Officer participated in the meeting.