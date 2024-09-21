Thrissur Pooram disruption: ADGP submits probe report before DGP

Thrissur: A day after the controversial RTI reply on the probe into the Thrissur Pooram disruption made headlines, ADGP M R Ajith Kumar submitted his investigation report before DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb on Saturday. The official took the move after CM ordered to submit the report by Tuesday. Manorama News reported that ADGP submitted the report in a sealed cover. As the DGP is out of the office till Sunday, the report will be forwarded to the CM only on Monday.



Now, all eyes are on the findings in the probe report as top police officials are facing criticism for disrupting Thrissur Pooram on May 19.

Though the government ordered a probe into the Pooram disruption, the report was not submitted even after five months. Now, the CM sought the report from the DGP as a reply to an RTI petition filed by Manorama News revealing that no investigation was conducted regarding the disruption of the Pooram at Vadakkumnathan Temple here. As the RTI reply triggered a controversy, the government suspended DySP M S Santhosh accusing him of giving wrong information to the RTI petition.

Thrissur Pooram disruption has triggered a political row in the state as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that a deal between CPM and BJP led to the incident. An inquiry committee appointed by KPCC found that CPM intentionally disrupted Pooram for BJP candidate Suresh Gopi.