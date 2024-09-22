Kozhikode/ Shirur: Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail said that the search for missing people including Kozhikode native Arjun will continue in Gangavali river on Monday too. The Uttara Kannada district administration has deployed a floating craft dredger from Goa to clear the debris of the massive landslide from the river. Retired major general Indrabalan Nair who took leadership of the search operations earlier will reach Shirur on Monday. Indrabalan led army team had spotted some places during the search using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in July. It is learnt that his knowledge would be helpful in the further searches in the Gangavali river.



Meanwhile, underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe has called off his search operations after accusing the police and district authorities of denying permission. Responding to Malpe's allegations, MLA Satish Krishna Sail said that the former has been raising unnecessary criticism against the district authority. Parts of a tanker lorry that swept away in the massive landslides were recovered during the searches since Saturday. Karnataka fisheries minister, Mangal Vaidya, also asserted that no remains of Arjun's truck were recovered so far from the river.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there was no clue about Arjun. Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices. However, the district authority decided to resume the search after the Karnataka High Court ordered the state government to resume the search.