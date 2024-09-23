Father, boyfriend charged with sexual assault of minor girl in two separate cases

Kasaragod: Hosdurg Police registered two cases of sexual assault against the father and the boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl in two separate incidents on Monday. The alleged crimes came to light after the girl's mother took her to hospital with excessive bleeding, said Kanhangad Station House Officer (SHO) - Inspector Ajith Kumar P.

Police have arrested the 21-year-old boyfriend, a mobile phone technician, and a close friend of the girl's brother. He has been charged with penetrative sexual assault under Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Over the weekend, the young man booked a hotel room near Bekal and took the girl, a first-year undergraduate student, there. When she returned home, she developed excessive bleeding, and her mother took her to hospital. The doctors, upon realising she was a minor, called the police.

In her statement to the police, the girl also said that her father had molested her when she was in class 7, six years ago. "Based on her statement, we registered a second FIR against her father, too," said the officer.

The man has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman (Section 354 of IPC), and Sections 9 (l), (m) & (n) 10 of the POCSO Act, for repeatedly sexually assaulting his daughter below 12 years.

The FIR against the boyfriend has been transferred to Bekal Police, as the alleged incident occurred within their jurisdiction.