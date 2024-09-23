Kochi: Asha, the daughter of veteran CPM leader MM Lawrence, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to bury her father according to Christian rituals, rather than donating his body to the Medical College Hospital. However, Lawrence's son Sajeevan has insisted on donating the body to the Medical College. The CPM has also agreed to honour the son's wishes. The court is expected to consider the petition shortly.



"I want my father to be buried in church as per Christian rituals. My father never expressed any desire to donate his body. He even attended my grandfather's burial. He was an atheist too. My brother is donating his body to the Medical College to satisfy the party," Asha Lawrence told Manorama News. She also denied allegations that she was working with the BJP to create an issue.

Lawrence, 95, passed away while undergoing treatment at Medical Trust Hospital on Saturday, after receiving care for over a month due to age-related ailments.

A fierce critic of veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan, Lawrence made scathing remarks about him in his biography 'Ormacheppu Thurakkumbol', recalling instances of factionalism within the party. In 1998, he was demoted from the central committee to the Kadavanthra area committee following a report that probed his involvement in the Save CPM forum. He later returned to the state committee and went on to serve as General Secretary of the CITU.

Lawrence was married to the late Baby and is survived by his sons ML Sajeevan and ML Abi, and his daughter Asha Lawrence.