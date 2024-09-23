Nipah outbreak under control in Kerala: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George here on Monday said that the health department managed to control the spread of Nipah virus in the state. She told media that people who were listed in the high risk category of the contact list were tested negative for the virus. Till date, 78 people were tested negative for the virus.



A total of 32 people are currently under observation at Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital and Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital.

The state was put on high alert after a 24-year-old youth died of Nipah infection. The Naduvath native was a student in Bengaluru and came home to avail treatment for a leg injury. Later, he contracted a fever and consulted doctors at four different hospitals. He died on September 9 at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

A total of 267 people are included in the contact list, among which 81 are healthcare workers

According to the minister, 177 individuals are on the primary contact list, and 90 are on the secondary contact list.Among those on the primary list, 134 individuals fall into the high-risk category.

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 PM. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis and tution centres will remain shut in the containment zones.

(With PTI inputs)