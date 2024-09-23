Ankola landslide: Crash guard of Arjun's truck recovered from Gangavali river

Kozhikode/Shirur: The search for three people inclduing Kozhikode native Arjun who went missing in the massive landslide at Ankola's Shirur in Karnataka resumed on Monday morning. A crash guard of Arjun's truck was recovered from Gangavali river during the search using dredger machine. Truck owner Manaf confirmed that the crash guard belonged to his vehicle. It is for the first time, a part of Arjun's vehicle found from the river. At the same time, another metal object was also recovered from the river, reported Manorama News.



On Sunday, the search personnel discovered a bone similar to human from the waterbody. The officials are yet to confirm whether it belonged to a human or animal. The bone was already taken to a forensic lab for detailed examination. If the forensic experts confirm the bone as a human remain, DNA test should be conducted to confirm the person's identity. Arjun's younger brother already submitted his DNA samples with the Karnataka authority in July itself. Hence, DNA test result of the bone will be crucial in the search for Arjun.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there was no clue about Arjun. Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices. However, the district authority decided to resume the search after the Karnataka High Court ordered the state government to resume the search.

On Saturday, underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe recovered several vehicle parts including tyres and steering from the river. But truck owner Manaf and Manjeshwar MLA AKM Ashraf confirmed that none of these parts belonged to Arjun's vehicle.