SIT interrogates Mukesh in sexual assault case

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday interrogated actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh in connection with a sexual harassment case. A team led by AIG G Poonkuzhali is questioning him at the coastal police headquarters in Ernakulam.

Mukesh was granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, with the condition that he "appear before the investigating officer at 9 am on any day and remain as long as required for completing procedural formalities related to the investigation."



The case, registered with the Maradu Police in Kochi, involves allegations by the complainant that Mukesh intruded into her hotel room and misbehaved with her. Another female colleague has also filed a complaint against him in Wadakkancherry. Despite calls for his removal from the opposition, the CPM continues to support the MLA.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior women police officers is conducting a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against several Malayalam cinema actors. According to a government statement, the team will be led by IG G Sparjan Kumar, with ADGP (Crime Branch) H Venkitesh overseeing its operations. The SIT members include S Ajeetha Begum (DIG), Merin Joseph (SP, Crime Branch HQ), G Poonkuzhali (AIG, Coastal Police), Aiswarya Dongre (Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy), V. Ajith (AIG, Law and Order), and S. Madhusoodanan (SP, Crime Branch).

