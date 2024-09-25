Actor Edavela Babu arrested in rape case

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team here on Wednesday arrested Malayalam actor Edavela Babu in a rape case after three-hour-long interrogation at the coastal police headquarters here. Manorama News reported that he would be released on bail as he already obtained anticipatory bail from Ernakulam Sessions court.

He will be taken for medical examination at Ernakulam general hospital soon.

Babu is facing charges under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault) and 376 (rape) over a complaint filed by a Kochi-based female actor. The same woman filed a complaint against actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Advocate VS Chandrasekharan and production controllers Noble and Vichu.

On Tuesday, the SIT led by Ernakulam SP G Poonkuzhali IPS arrested Kollam MLA Mukesh after interrogating him at coastal police headquarters. The probe team took him for a medical examination at Ernakulam Government General Hospital after the arrest. Later, he was released on bail.