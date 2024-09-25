After an interval, the Forest Department launched a mission in Wayanad to capture a tiger that had been attacking cattle in Vadakkanad near Sulthan Bathery.

Two cows were killed the other day in the Kurichiad forest range, about 6 km from Vadakkanad. The tiger also killed a buffalo recently, said people of the region.

Two traps with prey animals have been set for the tiger. The Forest Department has also installed 13 camera traps in the area. The tiger has been identified as WWL 106, enlisted by the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary during a census.

According to the last census (2023), there were 84 tigers in WWS. In the 2018 census, there were 120 tigers. In the last three years, more than ten tigers were found dead, and many of them had deep wounds, indicating a battle for domain.

Moves are afoot to capture the animal and shift it to the Animal Hospice and Palliative Care facility at Pachadi near Sulthan Bathery for treatment and release it to jungle once its health condition improves.