More trouble for ADGP Ajith Kumar? CM hints at probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption

Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP MR Ajith Kumar who is marred by controversies over the revelations made by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar is likely to face a probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption too. On Wednesday, the government ordered a probe into Ajith Kumar's controversial meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. Amid this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hinted at a probe into the Pooram disruption while addressing the cabinet meeting. He told the cabinet that he handed over the ADGP's probe report on the Pooram row to the home secretary Bishwanath Sinha for detailed study. The Chief Minister told the cabinet that further investigation into Pooram disruption will be considered after seeking the home secretary's opinion.

On Tuesday, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahabe forwarded the probe report to the CM attached with his recommendations. In his recommendations, the DGP criticised Ajith Kumar over his supervisory lapses in solving the issues over security arrangments during Pooram festivities.

In the report, DGP listed out four major lapses of Ajith Kumar- 1) Ajith Kumar did not efficiently supervise arrangements for Pooram even after deploying him to Thrissur 2) ADGP neither visited the Pooram venue nor took any action to solve the issues even after the pooram was disrupted. 3) He created confusion by changing the security arrangements implemented by the police at the last minute 4) He courted unnecessary controversy by delaying the probe that should have been completed within a week.



In the report, the DGP also proposed further investigation to find the alleged conspiracy in the Pooram disruption.

The Thrissur Pooram, which was held on April 19, was disrupted, and action was taken against the city police commissioner and the assistant commissioner. The CM had directed the state police chief to file a report on the disruption of the pooram. Media reports have suggested that Ajithkumar has filed the report, which allegedly claimed that there was no outside intervention. Criticising the purported report, the Congress party had alleged that the mastermind behind the disruption of the pooram has submitted the investigation report on it. Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan had called the report a farce.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the wee hours, was held in broad daylight on pooram Day in Thrissur, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

(With PTI inputs)