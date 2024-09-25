Salary challenge for Wayanad landslide: Govt extends timeline for staff to provide consent letter

The state government has extended the timeline for the government staff to provide consent for salary challenge to raise funds for landslide-hit Wayanad. The timeline has been extended for one more month.

In the latest order issued by the state Finance Department, those government staff who couldn't contribute a portion of their August salary towards CMDRF (Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund) have been given sanction to deduct a portion of salary for the month of September if the staff place such a request.

According to the order, many government staff were unable to give consent letter to deduct August month's salary and that the government received many requests seeking extension of timeline for giving consent letter.

As per the new order, the amount will be deducted from September month's salary, which will be distributed in October. The state finance department had issued guidelines for the collection of five days' salary of government employees towards contribution for CMDRF in August. As per the order, contribution was expected from all the staff of government/PSU/Board/University/Aided/Local bodies/Grant-in-aid/commissions/tribunals and other government institutions.

The order said that the officers concerned would collect a consent letter from the staff regarding contribution of a minimum of five days of salary. The amount so collected would be directed towards a special account being opened in the treasury. It was earlier directed that the amount being contributed towards the CMDRF would be deducted from the salary of August, which would be distributed in September. While the government expected to raise Rs 500 crores through salary challenge, only half of the government employees gave consent letter for deducting wages.