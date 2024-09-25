60-year-old Suchitwa Mission worker injured while fleeing from wild elephants at Munnar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2024 08:05 PM IST
Vellamma (60), a native of New Colony at Munnar. Photo: Special arrangement.

Munnar: A 60-year-old worker from the Suchitwa Mission was injured while fleeing from an attack by wild elephants in Munnar on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 8 am, when Vellamma (60), a temporary worker with the Suchitwa Mission and a resident of New Colony, was sorting the waste disposed of in an area assigned by the Munnar grama panchayat. Two wild elephants, including Ottakkomboan, approached her. While attempting to flee from the animals, she fell into a nearby pit and suffered injuries, including a leg fracture.

Vellamma was immediately taken to Munnar General Hospital. From there, she was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, Ernakulam, where, according to her son Shekhar, she will undergo an operation on Wednesday night and another three days after.
The elephants were scared away after the estate workers burst crackers and made loud noises.

