Doctor threatened at knife-point for drug prescription in Malappuram hospital

Malappuram: A youth wielded a knife to threaten a doctor on duty on Tuesday night at Ponnani Taluk Hospital, Malappuram. The incident happened around 10.50 pm when the accused, dressed in black, entered the hospital's casualty ward, allegedly demanding a prescription for certain drug tablets.



CCTV footage showed the man handing the duty doctor a note, presumably listing his wanted medications. When the doctor hesitated, the man brandished a knife, intimidating the doctor into complying. The doctor eventually took the note, wrote something, and returned it to the man. Before leaving the room, the accused hurled threats at the doctor.

Several patients, including women, were in the casualty ward during the incident. While the youth spoke in threatening tones, holding a knife, hospital security personnel and others in the footage were seen watching on passively.

The superintendent of Ponnani Taluk Hospital has filed a complaint with the police. An investigation is underway to identify the suspect.