'When denied justice, you have to become fire': PV Anvar to meet press at 4.30 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: In no mood to heed the CPM's request to refrain from making public statements harmful to the party, MLA P V Anvar said he would meet the media at 4.30 pm on Thursday. Despite the CPM state secretariat asking Anvar to withdraw from levelling allegations detrimental to the party and the government on Wednesday, the MLA made public statements against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

In a social media post, Anvar said, "Self-esteem always takes precedence over beliefs, allegiances, and temporality. And I am someone who has a little too much of that virtue in me. It is said that when denied justice, you have to become fire."

In a press conference held after the state secretariat on Wednesday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who extended full support to the chief minister's political secretary, P Sasi, expressed his displeasure with Anvar's actions. After this press briefing, Anvar took to social media to write about loyalty and self-respect.

Anvar had termed the government's move to order a probe into ADGP M R Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders "the biggest joke of the year". He said it is the "universal truth that Ajith Kumar is an RSS stooge". Anvar said no further investigation was needed and that the ADGP was clearly implementing the RSS' agenda. He also accused the ADGP of trying to disrupt Thrissur Pooram.