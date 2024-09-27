Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] state secretary MV Govindan announced on Friday that the party is severing all ties with Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, accusing him of pursuing a right-wing political agenda. "For a long time, right-wing parties and their favourable media outlets have been working to undermine the left alliance and the government in Kerala. Anvar is following the same path," Govindan stated.



He further added, "Anvar clearly has a right-wing political axe to grind. Those who support and care for the CPM must stand against Anvar and his position. It’s clear from his political stance that he lacks a deep understanding of the Communist Party and its functioning."

Addressing Anvar’s earlier remarks, Govindan said, "Anvar claims to act in line with the sentiments of ordinary party members, but his political history contradicts that assertion." Govindan also supported Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stance on the issue, emphasising that Anvar should have addressed any complaints within the party rather than publicly airing them in the media.

According to Govindan, while Anvar can make any allegations, he cannot do so as a representative of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). "He can say he's no longer part of the LDF or even claim that Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last Chief Minister from the CPM. But he can't make such remarks while serving as an LDF MLA. However, the party has no plans to expel him, now or before," Govindan explained.

He emphasised that Pinarayi Vijayan is not above the party. "Pinarayi Vijayan is a senior leader, but there is no case against him, and hence, there’s no question of arrest," Govindan added. He also pointed out that while Anvar’s allegations are not being dismissed outright, an investigation is currently underway. "It is the party’s common practice to consider public concerns and complaints and take necessary actions," Govindan stated.

Govindan also criticised Anvar’s political journey, noting that he couldn’t secure a position as MLA when he was with the Congress. "He only became an MLA with the support of the Left Front, yet he has no experience working with CPM's major unions or programmes. His involvement has been limited to being a parliamentary party member," Govindan remarked.

Regarding Anvar’s accusations against ADGP (Law & Order) Ajith Kumar, Govindan said, "The party has no responsibility to defend Ajith Kumar. Every allegation against the IPS officer will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."