Bodies of missing Kollam students found in Sasthamcotta Lake

Kollam: Two students who went missing from Pooyappally here on Thursday were found dead in the Sasthamcotta lake. The deceased are Devananda (17) and Shebin Shah (17), natives of Mylode, Pooyappally.

The students did not return home after school, prompting their parents to file a missing person report with the Pooyappally police.

Police searched several locations but couldn't locate the students, as they did not have mobile phones. Later, they found the bodies floating in the lake. Shebin Shah studied at Kottarakara Boys' School, while Devananda attended Odanavattam K R G P M School.